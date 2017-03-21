© REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins Multinational NATO Battalion in Lithuania Ready for Drills After German Hardware Arrives

VILNIUS (Sputnik) — Military equipment from the Netherlands arrived on Tuesday to the port of Lithuania's Klaipeda for temporary deployment with the NATO multinational battalion in the country, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said.

"Among the Dutch mechanized infantry battalion’s military equipment, which arrived on Tuesday, are the CV 90 combat vehicles, the Fennek armed reconnaissance vehicles, the Boxer multirole armored fighting vehicles, the armored recovery vehicles and others," the ministry said.

The military equipment will be temporarily deployed with the NATO multinational battalion in the town of Rukla in Lithuania's Kaunas county. More than 250 munitions are said to have already been deployed with the NATO battalion.

On March 23, a group of 100 Dutch servicemen is expected arrive at the Siauliai air base in Lithuania. Currently, 400 German servicemen and 100 Belgian servicemen are already deployed at the Germany-administrated NATO base in Rukla.

NATO has been boosting its military presence in Eastern European states since the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis, citing Russia's alleged interference in that conflict as justification for the move.

The alliance's decision to deploy four multinational battalions to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland was announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after the July 2016 summit in Warsaw.