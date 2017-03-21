Register
16:32 GMT +321 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Klaipeda Seaport

    Dutch Military Equipment Arrives in Lithuania for NATO Deployment MoD

    © Sputnik/ Andrei Aleksandrov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 2410

    Dutch military equipment has arrived on Tuesday to the port of Lithuania's Klaipeda for temporary deployment, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said.

    Lithuanian troops along with the other troops from 11 NATO nations take part in the exercise in urban warfare during Iron Sword exercise in the mock town near Pabrade, Lithuania, December 2, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    Multinational NATO Battalion in Lithuania Ready for Drills After German Hardware Arrives
    VILNIUS (Sputnik) — Military equipment from the Netherlands arrived on Tuesday to the port of Lithuania's Klaipeda for temporary deployment with the NATO multinational battalion in the country, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said.

    "Among the Dutch mechanized infantry battalion’s military equipment, which arrived on Tuesday, are the CV 90 combat vehicles, the Fennek armed reconnaissance vehicles, the Boxer multirole armored fighting vehicles, the armored recovery vehicles and others," the ministry said.

    The military equipment will be temporarily deployed with the NATO multinational battalion in the town of Rukla in Lithuania's Kaunas county. More than 250 munitions are said to have already been deployed with the NATO battalion.

    Lithuanian troops along with the other troops from 11 NATO nations take part in the exercise in urban warfare during Iron Sword exercise in the mock town near Pabrade, Lithuania, December 2, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    First International NATO Troops to Arrive in Lithuania in Late January
    On March 23, a group of 100 Dutch servicemen is expected arrive at the Siauliai air base in Lithuania. Currently, 400 German servicemen and 100 Belgian servicemen are already deployed at the Germany-administrated NATO base in Rukla.

    NATO has been boosting its military presence in Eastern European states since the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis, citing Russia's alleged interference in that conflict as justification for the move.

    The alliance's decision to deploy four multinational battalions to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland was announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after the July 2016 summit in Warsaw.

    Related:

    Dutch Servicemen Set to Arrive in Lithuania for NATO Deployment
    Multinational NATO Battalion in Lithuania Ready for Drills
    First NATO Enhanced Presence Troops to Arrive in Lithuania on February 7
    First International NATO Troops to Arrive in Lithuania in Late January
    Tags:
    servicemen, military equipment, Lithuanian Defense Ministry, NATO, Klaipeda, Netherlands, Lithuania
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Look Before You Leap
    Look Before You Leap
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok