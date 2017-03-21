Bulgarian Protesters Block Several Border Crossing Points at Turkish Border

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The protesters blocked the traffic at the border crossing points of Lesovo, Malko Tarnovo and Kapitan Andreevo, the News.bg media outlet reported.

© REUTERS/ Marko Djurica Bulgarian President Says Turkish Meddling in Parliament Elections 'Unacceptable'

They reportedly constructed fences made of auto tires and chains. The protesters fear that thousands of voters may enter Bulgaria from Turkey and will be able to influence the results of coming elections.

The relations between Sofia and Ankara worsened after reports about Turkey's alleged attempts to influence elections in Bulgaria through campaigning for the Democrats for Unity, Solidarity and Tolerance (DOST) party.

On Thursday, Bulgaria recalled its ambassador, Nadezhda Neynsky, from Turkey for consultations to discuss allegations of meddling in the snap parliamentary voting, scheduled for March 26.

Bulgaria is expected to hold the snap elections in context of the resignation of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in November 2016, following the defeat of his country's candidate in the presidential election.

