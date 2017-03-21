Most Citizens in Greece Overestimate Refugee Numbers in Country - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the poll presented by the Kathemirini newspaper, six out of ten Greeks believe there are more than 100,000 refugees in the country.

The poll also showed that most of the citizens are positive about integration of the refugees, with 72.8 percent saying refugee children should be granted access to Greek schools and 60.1 percent saying young refugees should join Greek pupils’ classes.

The survey has been published in light of International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, celebrated on March 21.

The European Union has experienced a massive refugee influx over recent years. Hundreds of thousands of people have been fleeing violence in the Middle East and North Africa to seek asylum in European Union member states. Italy, Spain and Greece are especially burdened, since most refugees enter the European Union via their territory.

