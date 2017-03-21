Macron's Chances in First Round of French Presidential Election Increase by 1%

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Statistics of National Front party leader Marine Le Pen remained unchanged since the previous poll, standing at 27 percent.

As regards the Republicans' party nominee Francois Fillon, his position also remained stable, with 18 percent of French voters expected to cast their ballots for him.

The level of support for Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon increased by 1 percent to 14 percent, while chances of leader of left-wing political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France) Jean-Luc Melenchon dropped by 1 percent to 11 percent.

It is important to note that part of the answers to the questionnaire was received prior to first debates of presidential candidates, which took place late on Monday.

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is set for May 7.