Russia Signs Deal to Settle Last Part of Soviet Debt

© Sputnik/ Sergey Kuznecov Russia to Pay Off All Remaining Soviet Debt by the End of 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia signed an intergovernmental agreement with Bosnia and Herzegovina to settle Moscow's last Soviet-era debt to Sarajevo, the Russian Finance Ministry said Tuesday.

"Today, an intergovernmental agreement was signed between Russia and Bosnia and Herzegovina on the settlement of the former USSR's obligations on accounts related to turnover between the former USSR and the former Yugoslavia," Deputy Finance Minister Sergey Storchak told reporters.

Storchak noted that the $125.2 million debt is the last of Russia's commitment as part of a multilateral memorandum with the five successor countries to the former Yugoslavia signed in 2003.

He said the debt "is subject to repayment by a one-time cash payment within 45 calendar days from the date of the agreement's entry into force."