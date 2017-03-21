Russia Signs Deal to Settle Last Part of Soviet Debt

"Today, an intergovernmental agreement was signed between Russia and Bosnia and Herzegovina on the settlement of the former USSR's obligations on accounts related to turnover between the former USSR and the former Yugoslavia," Deputy Finance Minister Sergey Storchak told reporters.
Storchak noted that the $125.2 million debt is the last of Russia's commitment as part of a multilateral memorandum with the five successor countries to the former Yugoslavia signed in 2003.
He said the debt "is subject to repayment by a one-time cash payment within 45 calendar days from the date of the agreement's entry into force."
