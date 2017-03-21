Serbia 'Playing a Very Smart Game' in Relations With Russia, EU

"Moscow tries to exert massive influence on media, some politicians as well as civil society in Serbia. Russia is conducting a deliberate policy of destabilization in Serbia. That is a reason for great concern," McAllister said.
He added that taking into account all of the above Brussels should increase its engagement in Serbia’s politics and the live of the Serbian society.
According to Russian journalist and political commentator Ilya Kharlamov, the message of McAllister’s remarks is clear.
"They want to strip Moscow of its traditional zones of influence and friendly relations with regions historically, culturally and religiously close to Russia. Serbia is one of such countries," Kharalamov wrote in a piece for RIA Novosti.
According to Kharlamov, Belgrade’s official stance remains unchanged, including its non-aligned status, opposition to anti-Russian sanctions and intention to develop ties with Moscow.
"Russia and Serbia are actively building military-technical, economic and humanitarian cooperation. Belgrade regards ties with Moscow as priority. This is a headache for Brussels," the journalist pointed out.
Serbia has been an EU candidate state since 2012. Meanwhile, in 2014, Belgrade reached an agreement on strategic partnership with Moscow.
"The EU needs to find money for its foreign political program and explain its costs. This is why they’re making such loud statements. Of course, Moscow is Brussels’ rival in the Balkans. Serbia is Russia’s strategic partner. But this political, economic and diplomatic struggle extends back for several centuries," Safonov said.
He suggested that relations between Moscow and Belgrade will remain stable.
"Serbia is now playing a very smart long-term game, taking geopolitical advantage both from Russia and the EU. In this context, the Serbian government’s stance is praiseworthy in terms of its national interests. As for Moscow, it is comfortable with the status quo. On the other hand, electoral campaigns are underway in Serbia. Nevertheless, I think Moscow-Belgrade bilateral relations will be stable," the expert said.
Safonov added that it is premature to speculate about Serbia’s possible NATO membership.
"Belgrade is not going to join the alliance in the coming future. Maybe in 10-15 years, but we don’t know what role NATO will play in the future," he concluded.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete A fact is Serbian population is much more inclined to Russia than it may be inferred from this article. A problem that Serbs are constantly living in is that we are here fully encircled by NATO, so the Serbian politics is all about avoiding deeper confrontation with westerners until Russia makes its its full comeback in Balkan area. Serbs are very well confident this will happen, and we are happy seeing Russia's influence worldwide grows day by day. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Serbia knows it's friends and it's enemies. Russia nor China, didn't ever tear apart bomb, rape, pillage or contaminated Serbian soil with atomic waste for an eternity and runned a decades long anti-Serbian hate-fest in their media. That's not what friends do.
vlada32ssb
Mikhas
And Serbia obviously didn't expect them to either but Germany (€U) together with the US certainly did. Germany for vengeance, soon after it's reunification, because Serbs threw them out under humiliating circumstances in both WW1 & WW2 , Germany always wanted Serbs down and out. Also because a functional socialistic, anti-neo-liberal, union beside the €Urofag Borg-collective wouldn't go down so well.
Serbia, even with it's US imposed quisling cult in Belgrade, can finally break free from the Stockholm syndrome they lived in for 15 years, not a moment too early