Register
11:59 GMT +321 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Quran

    Sweden Resorts to Arabic Glossaries to Find Common Language With 'New Swedes'

    © AFP 2017/ JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (107)
    0 10802

    In the aftermath of the recent years' migrant crisis, a growing number of Swedish industries see a need for Arabic dictionaries and phrasebooks in order to facilitate newcomers' professional career. Recently, a construction glossary has been developed by the building group Skanska.

    An imam holds the Quran after a prayer at a mosque
    © AFP 2017/
    Ignorance is Strength: Language Statistics Taboo in Sweden
    Together with the glossary, Skanska launched an international leadership program with the aim of recruiting construction engineers from the recent years' crop of "new Swedes." The leadership program lasts six months and includes 10 weeks of theoretical training, the rest being practice.

    So far, 30 people have completed the program, of whom 22 received permanent employment at the construction company. Skanska stressed the importance of having diversity for the company's future development.

    "For us it's about different things. Firstly, to be able to recruit all possible individuals and broaden the base of our pool. Secondly, to recruit people who have a different approach, different experiences and ways of thinking, because we believe this enriches our company. Thirdly, is to reflect Swedish society in a more adequate way," Anna Wenner, HR Director at Skanska Sweden, told Swedish Radio.

    In recent years, the number of Arabic speakers has increased in Sweden dramatically, which prompted both the authorities and private companies in different industries to produce Arabic dictionaries, glossaries and phrasebooks devoted to various terminologies. At present, glossaries with medical, technical, labor market and civil defense terms are available.

    "It's a good way to increase knowledge, improve communication and allow people to feel included in the workplace. Many of the terms we use are very specific, which is why it is important to correctly understand what we're talking about," Anna Wenner said.

    Mahmoud Bitar
    © Photo: Youtube/ محمود بيطار Mahmoud Bitar
    Sweden Launches Arabic Talk-Show Due to Popular Demand
    Recently, Sweden launched its first theological training for Arabic speakers, which is provided by Sundbyberg Center Church. The students are reportedly coming from across Sweden, but also from countries like Morocco, Egypt, Syria and Iraq.

    "It's academic education leading to a pastor degree that is recognized in the US and throughout the Arab world. We are working right now to also have it approved in Germany which would open doors to work as a pastor in the whole of Europe," pastor Merzek Botros told Swedish newspaper Dagen.

    In 2015, Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallström came under fire for congratulating Swedish Muslims on Ramadan in Arabic, which caused strong reactions. Some people wondered if it really was Wallström's real account or if she had converted to Islam. Others ventured that it was strange of the Foreign Minister to draw attention to the Muslim feast, without affording even a brief greeting to Norwegians on their national day or even wishing a happy Easter to Sweden's Christians, who are still the majority in the Nordic country.

    ​In 2014, Swedish Radio started broadcasting in Arabic in order to appeal to the broad Arabic-speaking public. Arabic is now considered to be Sweden's second-largest language, having effectively surpassed Finnish. In 2012, roughly 200,000 people listed Finnish as their mother tongue, compared to 155,000 who were registered as speakers of Arabic. Since then, however, the dramatic influx of migrants from predominantly Arab-speaking regions such as the Middle East and northern Africa has tipped the scale. In the past two years, Sweden took in over 200,000 asylum seekers, the majority of which speak Arabic.

     

    ​Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (107)

    Related:

    Sweden Opens Its Prisons for Migrants
    Denmark Bending Down Under Burden of Immigrant Baby Boom
    Migrants to Put Norwegian Welfare Under Stress, Outnumber Norwegians Soon
    Sweden Resorting to Wage Dumping to Avoid Migrants Twiddling Their Thumbs
    Expectant Mothers Sent From Sweden Amid Migrant-Propelled Baby Boom
    Tags:
    Arabic language, language proficiency, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Demi Gods of Fitness: Body Building Championship Held in Russia
    Demi Gods of Fitness: Body Building Championship Held in Russia
    Look Before You Leap
    Look Before You Leap
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok