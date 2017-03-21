Register
10:28 GMT +321 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Participants of a rally held by supporters of Ukraine's EU integration. File photo

    Ukraine Loses 'Leverage' Over European Politicians, Resorts to 'Moral Pressure'

    © Sputnik/ Pavel Palamarchuk
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11110

    Kiev has threatened to impose sanctions against Western politicians visiting Crimea. In in an interview with Radio Sputnik, political analyst Vladimir Kireyev said that the Ukrainian government cannot rely on the West in sanctions against Russia.

    A view from Cape Palka in the village of Utyos, Crimea.
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Malgavko
    Ukraine Politicians’ Visit to Crimea Impossible Over Prosecution Threat - Crimean Official
    On Saturday, Crimea celebrated the third anniversary of its reunification with Russia. On Sunday, a delegation consisting of about 20 people, including members of the European Parliament, politicians from European Union member states, CIS countries and Latin America, arrived to the peninsula on a three-day visit. The members of the delegation were expected to have a tour across local sights and hold meetings with the regional authorities.

    Shortly after, Oleksandr Turchinov, head of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, said that Kiev may impose restrictions against those politicians who arrived to Crimea. Turchinov also called to launch criminal cases against Ukrainian politicians involved.

    According to political analyst Vladimir Kireyev, Kiev is trying to put moral pressure over politicians and officials visiting Crimea.

    "The Ukrainian government does not have leverage [over European politicians] anymore. How could they impose sanctions against European or Latin American politicians? Maybe, by restricting their economic activities in Ukraine? But they have no such activities. All those sanctions are just moral pressure," Kireyev told Radio Sputnik.

    Moreover, according to the expert, in the sanctions standoff against Russia, Kiev cannot rely anymore on Western support.

    "The effect of sanctions is not as it was in 2014. At the time, Brussels and Washington had a fellow feeling for Ukraine and regarded Kiev’s actions as positive. But since then the ideological context has changed. Europe admits that sanctions are counterproductive. So, as for sanctions, Kiev can rely neither on the EU nor on the US," the expert pointed out.

    He added that new sanctions against Russia or foreign politicians visiting Crimea are part of Kiev’s domestic agenda.

    Radicals in front of a Sberbank branch in Kiev, putting up posters which read Attention! This is a bank of an aggressor country. It will be closed. Urgently withdraw your money!, during a protest. Graffiti reads Death to Russian banks. March 10, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Sergei Chuzavkov
    Kiev's Sanctions Against Russian Banks to Backfire on Ukrainian Economy
    "Ukraine’s political system is in crisis. There are also economic difficulties. Finally, nationalism is blooming. The government is following the logic of the nationalist agenda because it is unable to keep the situation under control," Kireyev concluded.

    The referendum on Crimea’s reunification with Russia took place in March 2014, after a coup took place in Ukraine. Kiev still considers Crimea the part of Ukraine despite the fact that the overwhelming majority of the Crimean population, almost 97 percent, voted to rejoin Russia.

    Following the reunification of Russia and Crimea, Brussels and Washington imposed several round of sanctions on Russia over the state’s alleged meddling in the Ukrainian conflict despite the fact that Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations.


    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Ukrainian Security Service Blacklists Serbian, Czech MPs for Visiting Crimea
    Delegation of European, Ukrainian Politicians Arrives in Crimea - Lawmaker
    Ukrainian Sanctions May Harm Sale of Local Russian Bank Subsidiaries - Fitch
    IMF Delaying New Loan to Ukraine Signals Shift in West's Stance Towards Kiev
    Tags:
    sanctions, European Union, Crimea, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Demi Gods of Fitness: Body Building Championship Held in Russia
    Demi Gods of Fitness: Body Building Championship Held in Russia
    Look Before You Leap
    Look Before You Leap
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok