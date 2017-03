© AP Photo/ Michael C. York Billionaire David Rockefeller Dies at Age 101

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — McGuinness played a key role in reshaping the region after the 1998 Good Friday Agreement with the British government that devolved powers to Northern Ireland after a long conflict.

"It is with deep regret and sadness that we have learnt of the death of our friend and comrade Martin McGuinness who passed away in Derry during the night," the statement reads.

Sinn Fein’s incumbent President Gerry Adams praised the 66-year-old as a "passionate republican who worked tirelessly for peace and reconciliation and for the re-unification of his country."