Le Pen to Beat Macron in Majority of French Regions in 1st Round of Election

PARIS (Sputnik) — According to the survey, carried out by Ipsos Sopra-Steria and Cevifop for France 3 television channel and published on Monday, the leader of the "En Marche!" movement would lead in four regions — Bretagne, Ile-de-France, Pays de la Loire and Nouvelle-Aquitaine. Metropolitan France is divided into 13 regions, but the survey excluded Corsica.

Le Pen is expected to take leading positions in Normandie, Hauts-de-France, Grand Est, Bourgogne-Franche-Comte, Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, Occitanie and Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur, acccording to the poll.

The survey was conducted on March 14-17 among 15,000 people.

Recent polls showed the National Front leader was likely lose in the second round of the elections both against Macron and The Republicans' presidential hopeful Francois Fillon. The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is set for May 7.