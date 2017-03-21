Fillon Calls French Policy of Fight Against Daesh Terrorist Group 'Failure'

© AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel Three Teen Girls Detained in France for Links to Daesh Militants

PARIS (Sputnik) — The policy of France in the fight against the Islamic State (Daesh) jihadist group proved to be a failure, The Republicans’ presidential candidate Francois Fillon said.

“The French policy towards the Islamic State is a failure. We gave Russia and Iran the freedom of action but could rather carry out this fight together with them," Fillon said during the pre-election debate, broadcast by TF1.

He stressed that France had to “determine its priorities” and share the burden with its European neighbors.

Far-right National Front party leader Marine Le Pen, independent candidate and leader of the “En Marche!” movement Emmanuel Macron, the Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon and the leader of the left-wing political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France), Jean-Luc Melenchon, also took part in the debate.

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is set for May 7.