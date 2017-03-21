French Socialist Presidential Hopeful Says Election of Trump Caused Instability

PARIS (Sputnik) — The election of Donald Trump as the president of the United States has produced instability, French Socialist presidential candidate Benoit Hamon said.

“We are facing the instability that emerged with the election of Donald Trump as the president of the United States. We also cannot ignore the claims of Russia,” Hamon said during the first pre-election debate on Monday broadcast by TF1.

Far-right National Front party leader Marine Le Pen, independent candidate and leader of the “En Marche!” movement Emmanuel Macron, The Republicans’ candidate Francois Fillon and the leader of the left-wing political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France), Jean-Luc Melenchon, also took part in the debate.

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is set for May 7.