According to the poll for the BFMTV broadcaster, 29 percent of French believe Macron has been the most persuasive during the debate, while 20 percent of the voters named the leader of the left-wing political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France), Jean-Luc Melenchon. Far-right National Front party leader Marine Le Pen and The Republicans presidential candidate Francois Fillon both received 19 percent of the vote, while socialist candidate Benoit Hamon got 11 percent.
A total of 1,157 people participated in the survey.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Both babich/simonyan are sleeping, there is a zio asset within Sputnik that it selecting such articles. The synagogue of satan has infiltrated Sputnik to favor its gay candidate macron.
Drain the swamp