Candidate Macron Considered Most Persuasive in French Pre-Election Debate

PARIS (Sputnik) — French independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron appeared to be the most persuasive of all other participants in the first pre-election debate, an Elabe poll showed.

According to the poll for the BFMTV broadcaster, 29 percent of French believe Macron has been the most persuasive during the debate, while 20 percent of the voters named the leader of the left-wing political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France), Jean-Luc Melenchon. Far-right National Front party leader Marine Le Pen and The Republicans presidential candidate Francois Fillon both received 19 percent of the vote, while socialist candidate Benoit Hamon got 11 percent.

A total of 1,157 people participated in the survey.