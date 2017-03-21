Register
01:22 GMT +321 March 2017
Live
    Search
    National Ukrainian and Russian flags

    Moscow to Boycott Eurovision If Ukraine Bans Entry for Russian Contestant

    © RIA Novosti. Konstantin Chalabov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    118931

    Russia will boycott the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 in Kiev in case the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) bans the entry to the country for Russian participant Yulia Samoilova, Russian lawmaker Oleg Morozov told Sputnik Monday.

    Supporters wave flags ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest 2014 Grand Final in Copenhagen, Denmark, on May 10, 2014
    © AFP 2017/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Why Ukrainian Authorities May Freeze Out Russian Contestant from 2017 Eurovision
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, SBU head Col. Gen. Vasyl Hrytsak said that the service had prepared a document prohibiting the Russian contestant from entering Ukraine because she had performed in Crimea before without Kiev's permission.

    "We would not like this decision to be carried out, it is too absurd. But if it is taken, Russia will boycott the contest, they leave us no choice," Morozov said.

    The Russian lawmaker stressed that Moscow would not change the participant because of the SBU's "insane" decision and assumed that it might be only a "political game."

    Ukraine won the right to host the Eurovision contest this year after the song "1944," performed by Ukrainian singer Jamala, ended up winning the 2016 contest.

    On March 12, Russian Channel One TV announced that Yulia Samoilova, the winner of the internal competition, will represent Russia at the 2017 Eurovision contest in Kiev. Samoilova, who has been wheelchair-bound since childhood, will sing the song "Flame Is Burning."

    The Russian singer visited Crimea in 2015 with a concert without obtaining a permit from the Ukrainian authorities. The SBU had launched an investigation into the case. After the examination, the Ukrainian authorities will make a decision on allowing Samoilova to enter the country.

    In accordance with the country's law, Ukraine may ban entry for foreigners who had visited post-referendum Crimea without obtaining a permit from Kiev.

    Crimean peninsula seceded from Ukraine and reunified with Russia following the March 2014 referendum. Ukraine considers Crimea as an occupied territory.

    Related:

    'Electrifying': Kiev to Ban Pro-Russian Singers From 2017’s Eurovision Contest
    Niger Delta Violence, Venezuelan State of Emergency, Eurovision 2016
    Charlie Hebdo Ridicules Results of 2016 Eurovision Song Contest
    Revise Eurovision Results! European Broadcasting Union to Discuss Petition
    Tags:
    Yulia Samoilova, Russia, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Demi Gods of Fitness: Body Building Championship Held in Russia
    Demi Gods of Fitness: Body Building Championship Held in Russia
    Look Before You Leap
    Look Before You Leap
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok