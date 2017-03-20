Life Satisfaction in Ukraine Among World’s Lowest Following Coup

© AP Photo/ Sergei Chuzavkov Ex-Minister of Revenues Warns of Three Devastating Economic Scenarios for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Ukraine became one of the unhappiest countries in the world in the two-year period following the Maidan coup of 2014, according to a life satisfaction survey released by the Gallup organization on Monday.

"Since the [2014] revolution, Ukrainians' happiness ratings have been at record lows," a press release with the poll stated. "In fact, Ukraine is the only European country near the bottom of the happiness list, ranking 132nd."

Of 16 countries that were ranked as more unhappy than Ukraine, Afghanistan emerged as the only nation outside of Africa.

The report offers no speculation on why people in Ukraine have become more unhappy following the nation’s coup and the nation’s subsequent embrace by the United States and Europe as an emerging Western-leaning democracy and military partner.

The poll covered the years 2015 and 2016.

The results are based a Gallup poll that regularly asks adults in more than 150 nations to rate their lives on a scale of zero to 10 — with zero being the worst possible life and 10 being the best possible life.