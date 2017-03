MINSK (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, the State Border Committee of Belarus confirmed to Sputnik that radioactive materials were found aboard an Armenian aircraft.

"On March 19, at 12:30 [09:30 GMT] a transport plane from Armenia arrived in Belarus en route to Bulgaria with a box containing a mark warning about the ionizing radiation on board. The background radiation of the cargo exceeded the normal level by 250 times," Lyashuk said.

The Border committee also said that after the relevant checks the jet was allowed to continue its flight to Bulgaria.