Register
19:18 GMT +320 March 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the Conservative Party's Spring Forum in Cardiff, Wales, March 17, 2017.

    Britain's May Sets Brexit Date as Scottish Nationals Step Up Independence Calls

    © REUTERS/ Rebecca Naden
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 6410

    British Prime Minister Theresa May has announced that she will formally issue notice under Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon on March 29, triggering Brexit as the war of words between her and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon continues over a second independence referendum for Scotland.

    Union flags displayed on a tourist stall, backdropped by the Houses of Parliament and Elizabeth Tower containing the bell know as Big Ben, in London, Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    London 'Doesn't Want' to Deal With Scottish Referendum While Focused on Brexit
    Scotland voted to remain part of the United Kingdom in a referendum in 2014, but Sturgeon — who leads the Scottish National Part — has called for another referendum of Scotland's membership of the UK following the result of the Brexit referendum, June 2016, which resulted in a mandate for the British Government to leave the European Union.

    However, in the Brexit referendum, although the UK-wide result was 52 percent to leave, in Scotland it was 67.2 to remain, and Sturgeon says she wants a second referendum by the summer of 2019, giving Scotland the chance to leave the United Kingdom and remain part of the EU.

    ​However, her call for a second referendum took some analysts by surprise and the previous thinking was that she would only call for a second one, if the polls showed a lead of more than 10 percent for independence.

    The latest Opinium/Observer poll, March 19, found that 54 percent of people say they believe the chances of the break-up of the UK have increased, but, when asked if they believe Scotland would choose independence if Sturgeon called a second referendum, just 45 percent of Scottish voters said they believe the result will favor independence.

    'Now Is Not the Time'

    Sturgeon will this week call for the Scottish Parliament to set in train a second referendum, largely based on her election manifesto, which stated: "The Scottish Parliament should have the right to hold another referendum… if there is a significant and material change in the circumstances that prevailed in 2014, such as Scotland being taken out the EU against our will."

    ​"If the UK leaves the EU without Scotland indicating beforehand — or at least within a short time after it — that we want a different relationship with Europe, we could face a lengthy period outside not just the EU but also the single market. That could make the task of negotiating a different future much more difficult," she said

    A man shows a computer screen with a website on a second independence referendum after Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon announced she would seek a second referendum, in Edinburgh, Scotland March 13, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Russell Cheyne
    Sturgeon: May's Stance on 2nd Scottish Independence Vote Unsustainable
    "These considerations lead me to the conclusion that if Scotland is to have a real choice — when the terms of Brexit are known, but before it is too late to choose our own course — then that choice should be offered between the autumn of next year, 2018, and the spring of 2019," she said. 

    However, she was swiftly rebuffed by May, who said "now is not the time" for another referendum, saying that the Brexit negotiations were for the whole of the UK and that holding a referendum would distract from the already fraught negotiating process.

    Sturgeon hit back, saying: "If [May] shows the same condescension and inflexibility, the same tin ear, to other EU countries as she has to Scotland then the Brexit process will hit the rocks."

    Related:

    UK Public Overwhelmingly Opposed to Theresa May's 'Deal or No Deal' Proposal
    Scotland's First Minister Gives Theresa May Two Months for Brexit Compromise
    UK's Ex-Deputy PM Says Theresa May Turned Down German 'Soft Brexit' Offer
    Theresa May's Brexit Vision: Will It Work?
    Tags:
    Hard Brexit, Article 50, Brexit, scotland.gov.uk, EU membership, independence referendum, Scottish referendum, European Commission, European Parliament, European Council, European Union, Nicola Sturgeon, Theresa May, Britain, United Kingdom, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Rock and Roll Legend: A Tribute to Chuck Berry
    Rock and Roll Legend: A Tribute to Chuck Berry
    Look Before You Leap
    Look Before You Leap
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok