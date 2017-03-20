EU Priority to Coordinate Russia Sanctions, Minsk Accords With US - Mogherini

"The sanctions are an instrument to get the full Minsk implementation. For us, the objection in itself is not the sanctions," Mogherini stated at an event in Washington. "So our main purpose is first, to continue to coordinate with the Americans on this…second, to work together to have this full implementation of Minsk."
She added that the European Union will be happy to lift the sanctions when the Minsk agreements are implemented.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete of course. Taking decions independantly, taking into account your own people's interests is unfamiliar for these unelected establishment puppets. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Bit late for Minsk ... seeing that EU country's refused to conform !
Add to Sanctions .... it is about time that RF used up "spare rounds" on the EU ...