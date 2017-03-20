EU Priority to Coordinate Russia Sanctions, Minsk Accords With US - Mogherini

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The European Union prioritizes working with the United States to coordinate sanctions against Russia until the Minsk agreements are implemented, EU Foreign Affairs High Representative Federica Mogherini said on Monday.

"The sanctions are an instrument to get the full Minsk implementation. For us, the objection in itself is not the sanctions," Mogherini stated at an event in Washington. "So our main purpose is first, to continue to coordinate with the Americans on this…second, to work together to have this full implementation of Minsk."

She added that the European Union will be happy to lift the sanctions when the Minsk agreements are implemented.