Register
17:48 GMT +320 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe Guy Verhofstadt, addresses the media during a media conference called 'Russia after the elections - An evaluation of democracy and the rule of law in Putin's Russia' at the European Parliament in Brussels, Tuesday, March 6, 2012

    Verhofstadt Throws Weight Behind EU Associate Citizenship Campaign

    © AP Photo/ Yves Logghe
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 14110

    The former Belgian Prime Minister and leader of the Liberals and Democrats group (ALDE) in the European Parliament, Guy Verhofstadt - who will lead negotiations over Brexit on behalf of MEPs - has backed the concept of offering people the chance to adopt associate EU citizenship.

    The issue centers on what happens after Britain leaves the EU in the case of EU citizens working in Britain after Brexit and the position of UK citizens living in other EU member states. It is one of the most vexed questions in the Brexit debate.

    Guy Verhofstadt
    © Flickr/ European Parliament
    No Brexit Deal Without Free Movement of Workers - Verhofstadt

    Britain voted to leave the EU in a referendum, June 2016, principally over the question of immigration — with many wanting to stem the flow of foreign works in the UK. However, one of the founding principle of the EU is the freedom of movement of people. 

    If Britain clamps down on EU workers entering Britain post-Brexit, it may not have access to the single market. But the issue runs deeper than that Britain relies on tens of thousands of EU migrant workers  - particularly in its catering, health and financial industries.

    Verhofstadt has long suggested the creation of a category of "associate citizenship" as a way of getting round this conundrum — as suggested at the UK Liberal conference, September 2016. The idea has now won the backing of the party supporters, who voted for the concept at its Spring conference, March 17-19.

    The Liberals called for the "protection of acquired rights, including the right to remain, of citizens of other EU member states residing in the UK, and of UK citizens residing elsewhere in the EU."

    ​Verhofstadt himself has suggested "associate citizenship" for those British people who wish to apply. It allows enough "elbow room" to allow for the free movement of associates as well as full citizens (of other EU states) to live and work across the EU, as well as a vote in European Parliament elections.

    It could work alongside some form of UK scoping of immigrant worker eligibility, while remaining true to the four freedoms. It works for students and young people too. Verhoftsadt went further than that still — in the 2016 summer recess — when he propounded the idea of a two-tier EU: "full membership" and "associate status."

    ​Charles Goerans, a liberal MEP from Luxembourg originally mooted the idea of European Associate Citizenship for nationals of a former member state who still feel and wish to be part of the European project giving them the rights of citizenship even after their country has left the EU.

    Related:

    Verhofstadt Threatens Parliament Veto Over Brexit Deal
    EU Parliament's Brexit Chief Verhofstadt Holds Key to UK in Reformed Union
    Verhofstadt Threatens London Over Brexit Preconditions
    No Brexit Deal Without Free Movement of Workers - Verhofstadt
    Tags:
    EU citizens, Brexit, EU membership, citizenship, Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), European Parliament, European Union, Guy Verhofstadt, Europe, Britain, United Kingdom, Luxembourg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Rock and Roll Legend: A Tribute to Chuck Berry
    Rock and Roll Legend: A Tribute to Chuck Berry
    Look Before You Leap
    Look Before You Leap
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok