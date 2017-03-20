Polish Court Sentences Russian Citizen to 4 Years on Espionage Charges

© Sputnik/ Leonid Sviridov Witch Hunt On? Poland Gets Its 1st Political Prisoner

WARSAW (Sputnik) — Dual Russian-Polish citizen Sh. was arrested in Poland in October 2014 on charges of allegedly spying for the Russian government. Hearings on his case took place behind closed doors. According to his parents, the accusations are solely based on the testimony by a Polish intelligence agent, and none of the prosecution claims have been proven during the investigation.

"Four years in prison for lawyer Stanislav Sh., accused of spying for Russia," the ruling is quoted by the PAP news service.

The prosecution demanded six years of imprisonment for the Russian national, while the defense claimed he must be acquitted.

The surname of the defendant cannot be disclosed in accordance with Polish law.