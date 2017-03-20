Register
    Abrams battle tanks from the US Army's 4th Infantry Division 3rd Brigade Combat Team 68th Armor Regiment 1st Battalion on rail cars as they arrive at the Gaiziunai railway station some 110 kms (69 miles) west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.

    Increased NATO Activity Close to Russia Poses Risk of Arms Race - Grushko

    © AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis
    Europe
    011210

    Increased NATO activity close to Russia's borders increased the possibility of escalating confrontations, Russia's Permanent Representative to NATO Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg briefs the media during a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    NATO Striving for More Constructive Relations With Russia – Stoltenberg
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Increased NATO activity close to Russia's borders creates a situation whereby an arms race and escalating confrontations between the two sides become possible, Russia's Permanent Representative to NATO Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.

    "Overall, this entire set of measures coupled with increased military activity, I mean drills and other training exercises which NATO conducts along our borders almost daily, this creates a new reality, and we know from the history of the Cold War that such a blend of military planning and politics generally leads to an arms race spiral, spiraling confrontations, which will be difficult to stop," Grushko said in an interview.

    The envoy also noted that NATO was continuing to expand its military infrastructure in increasing proximity to Russia.

    "Work is being carried out to upgrade airfields, ports, certify supply routes to eliminate bureaucratic barriers, which obstruct the free movement of forces," he stated.

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg holds up a ceremonial hammer at the start of a NATO-Georgia defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 16, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    NATO Commander Declares Russia Meddling in US Election Could Be ‘Act of War’
    The envoy recalled the unfolding NATO program to deploy four additional battalions to Eastern Europe, which was adopted at the Alliance's summit last year in an effort to counter alleged Russian aggression. He pointed to NATO's stocking arms in Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, creating two headquarters in Bucharest and Szczecin alongside eight coordination posts across Europe, as well as boosting the number of air bases in the Baltic states from one to four.

    All of this has to be taken into account by Russia "from political as well as military points of view," Grushko said.

    Moreover, NATO's outdated attempts to coerce Russia from a position of strength are not a successful strategy and are likely to backfire, Russia's Permanent Representative to NATO Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.

    "In essence, NATO is falling back on Cold War-era security schemes and is trying to talk with Russia from a position of strength, which will not yield any outcomes, instead giving only results opposite to those desired," Grushko said in an interview.

    The Alliance's plans to contain Russia are now transforming into military planning, he stressed, recalling the political decisions to boost NATO presence in Eastern Europe taken at the bloc's Warsaw summit last year.

