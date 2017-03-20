Tests Find Alcohol, Drugs in Blood of French Orly Airport Attacker

© AP Photo/ Kamil Zihnioglu Second Suspect in Orly Airport Attack Detained

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Saturday, a man attacked French police in the northern Paris suburb of Garges-les-Gonesse and later arrived at the Paris Orly Airport where he tried to grab a female soldier's weapon, saying he was ready to die for Allah, Paris Prosecutor Francois Molins said. As a result, an anti-terror investigation has been opened. According to the prosecutor, a cousin of the attacker, as well as his father and brother, was also detained.

"Toxicology tests carried out this Sunday showed blood alcohol level of 0.93 grams per liter and presence of cannabis and cocaine," a source from the judiciary branch said, as quoted by Le Parisien newspaper on Sunday.

The attacker was said to be Ziyed Ben Belgacem, a 39-year-old French citizen, previously known to French police and intelligence services for contacts with extremist groups. In 2015, his home was searched but nothing suspicious was found.

Earlier in the day, a father of the man denied that his son was a terrorist.