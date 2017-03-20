Tests Find Alcohol, Drugs in Blood of French Orly Airport Attacker

"Toxicology tests carried out this Sunday showed blood alcohol level of 0.93 grams per liter and presence of cannabis and cocaine," a source from the judiciary branch said, as quoted by Le Parisien newspaper on Sunday.
The attacker was said to be Ziyed Ben Belgacem, a 39-year-old French citizen, previously known to French police and intelligence services for contacts with extremist groups. In 2015, his home was searched but nothing suspicious was found.
Earlier in the day, a father of the man denied that his son was a terrorist.
