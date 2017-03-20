Register
20 March 2017
    People hold a banner depicting victims of alleged police brutality as they take part in a demonstration called by the families of the victims, LDH, the Mrap, CGT and FSU against police brutality, discrimination and racism in Paris on March 19, 2017

    Police Use Tear Gas as Scuffles Erupt at Rally Against Police Abuse in Paris

    French police fired tear gas in scuffle with the demonstrators, protesting against police violence in the Paris, local media reported, citing a police source.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The clashes erupted as up to 7,500 people holding anti-discrimination and anti-racism banners in Paris took to the streets in Paris to protest against police brutality.

    ​​​The police fired the tear gas in response to the Molotov cocktails throwing amid Sunday demonstration in the French capital, Le Parisien newspaper said, citing a police source.

    A young man gestures in front of burning dustbins which obstruct the street, during a protest of students against police brutality, following the alleged rape of Theo, next to the Lycee Voltaire secondary school in Paris, on February 23, 2017
    Police Detain Eight Protesters at Paris Rallies Against Law Enforcement Violence
    The newspaper noted that two police officers were slightly injured and sent to hospital.

    Since February, a wave of protests prompted by police brutality occurred in France. The man, named only by his first name, Theo, was beaten up by police officers after a routine check triggered an altercation. The victim was hospitalized and underwent a surgery. Reports of the incident sparked off two weeks of unrest in Paris that led to arrests of more than 240 people.

    On February 5, one of the police officers that detained Theo was charged with rape, and three of his colleagues with deliberate violence.

