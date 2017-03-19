UK Police Charges Two Russians With Money Laundering, Conspiracy to Commit Fraud

"Vugar Mollachiev, 37 (16.06.79) and Abdurahman Bazaev, 48 (06.06.68), both Russian nationals of Berkeley Gardens, N21, were charged with conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and with money laundering," police said.
The Russian Embassy said to RIA Novosti on Sunday it was verifying wether the two men are Russian nationals.
Both defendants will appear before the court on Monday.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russian nationals, but from which republic(s)? Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Aren't most of the exiles in the UK and many for a reason. I wonder how many British the Russians have arrested, over in Russia, for similar reasons?
michael
anne00marie