UK Police Charges Two Russians With Money Laundering, Conspiracy to Commit Fraud

LONDON (Sputnik) — The two man are suspected of the laundering of money illegally obtained from malware attacks in Britain, according to the statement by police.

"Vugar Mollachiev, 37 (16.06.79) and Abdurahman Bazaev, 48 (06.06.68), both Russian nationals of Berkeley Gardens, N21, were charged with conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and with money laundering," police said.

The Russian Embassy said to RIA Novosti on Sunday it was verifying wether the two men are Russian nationals.

Both defendants will appear before the court on Monday.