IMF Postpones Third Review of Ukrainian Loan Program - Finance Ministry

"The IMF Executive Board postponed for a short period looking into the third review of increased loans to Ukraine, which was planned for Monday," the ministry said in a statement.
The delay was caused by the blockade of the war-torn Donbass region by Ukrainian activists as well as the government's decision to suspend transport connections until a full ceasefire in east Ukraine, according to the ministry.
"The clarification is important for both sides in order for the program to have maximum efficiency. The corresponding consultations have been launched. We plan to conclude them shortly," Ukraine’s Finance Minister Oleksandr Danilyuk was quoted as saying by the ministry.
