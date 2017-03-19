Juncker: Both Merkel, Schulz Have Necessary Qualities for German Chancellor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the Bild newspaper, Juncker said that "both Martin Schultz and Angela Merkel have the qualities, necessary for a chancellor."

Juncker noted that he had regular contacts with Schulz, when asked on their present communication.

On March 10, the ARD-DeutschlandTrend survey showed Merkel’s approval rating has increased to 60 percent, reaching the highest mark since September 2015, while Schulz’s rating was to 52 percent. The survey also demonstrated that Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble enjoyed the highest rating among German politicians – 65 percent.

The parliamentary elections in Germany will take place on September 24, 2017.

