Register
00:49 GMT +319 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Spain's interim Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy gives a press conference at the Spanish parliament in Madrid

    Spanish PM Claims Basque Group ETA Will Get Nothing for Likely Disarmament

    © AFP 2017/ GERARD JULIEN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 1501

    Spanish government will not make any concessions to the Basque nationalist organization ETA (Euskadi Ta Askatasuna, or Basque Country and Freedom) in exchange for the likely disarmament, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said.

    Head of the regional Basque government Inigo Urkullu Basque speaks during a press conference in Donostia (San Sebastian) on March 17, 2017 held to inform that Basque separatist group ETA plans to fully lay down its weapons by April 8 by providing the location of its arms stockpiles
    © AFP 2017/ Gari Garaialde
    Head of Government of Spain's Basque Autonomy Trusts ETA's Plans to Disarm
    MADRID (Sputnik) – On Friday, Spanish media reported that ETA had announced its intention to disarm in a video message, made public by pro-independence Basque newspapers. Later, the Basque government said it believed ETA’s reported plans to disarm.

    Also on Friday, an activist of Bizi! radical Basque group told French media that ETA was transferring responsibility for its disarmament to Bizi! and the process is to be completed by April 8.

    “ETA has made its umpteenth announcement. [It] says that it is going to disarm … And they know, what they have to know, [namely], they will have nothing in return for nothing,” Rajoy said Saturday at the Popular Party’s (PP) meeting in the Basque Country.

    Civilian intermediaries are expected to inform French judiciary about the locations of ETA’s arsenal and the International Verification Commission (IVC) will supervise the process of disarmament.

    The ETA group, founded in 1959, operates in northern Spain and southwestern France. It is part of the Basque National Liberation Movement and its goal was to gain independence for the Greater Basque Country. Spain, the United Kingdom, France and the United States have branded it a terrorist organization.

    The IVC was established in 2011, following ETA’s decision to announce a ceasefire. Over 800 deaths have been attributed to ETA’s activities since its foundation in 1959.

    Related:

    Guns Falling Silent: Basque Terrorist Group ETA to Announce Final Disarmament
    ETA Terrorists’ Stash With Explosives Found in Spain’s Basque Country
    Spanish Officials Call on Basque Terrorist Group ETA to Dissolve
    Tags:
    disarmament, ETA, Mariano Rajoy, Basque Country, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Aquatic Fairytale: A Moscow School Teaches Women How to Become Mermaids
    Aquatic Fairytale: A Moscow School Teaches Women How to Become Mermaids
    Secret Service Laptop Cartoon
    Secret Service, Public Property?
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok