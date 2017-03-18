Register
23:18 GMT +318 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Waffen-SS veterans march in Riga

    Reaping What You Sow: Latvian Waffen SS March Was Bad Omen for Baltic States

    © Sputnik/ Oksana Dzhadan
    Europe
    Get short URL
    358962

    The latest annual march of Waffen SS veterans that was held in the Latvian capital on Thursday, March 16, may have dire consequences for the country, according to prominent Israeli political analyst Avigdor Eskin.

    People hold flags, as they participate in the annual procession commemorating the Latvian Waffen-SS (Schutzstaffel) unit, also known as the Legionnaires, in Riga, Latvia March 16, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    Turning Blind Eye to Neo-Nazi Marches in Latvia 'Shame for EU, NATO'
    In the 1990s, the Baltic States were at the vanguard of World War II revisionism and the lionization of the Nazi war criminals, Eskin wrote for Russian newspaper Izvestia.

    However, while previously the Remembrance Day of the Latvian Legionnaire — a commemorative event dedicated to the Waffen-SS formations formed by the Nazis in occupied Latvia – was observed as a national holiday, this year most Latvian politicians, save for several MPs from the right-wing National Alliance, opted not to participate in the event.

    "Russia played a key role in the taming of the neo-Nazi fervor in Latvia. All these years Moscow was acting diplomatically and with restraint, and its incessant appeals to OSCE, European Parliament and to the UN committees finally had an effect on the Baltic States," Eskin remarked.

    While Ukraine rushed to adopt the ideology of its own Nazi collaborators as the official state ideology, the Baltic States proved reluctant to follow their example, Eskin added.

    He pointed out that the example of Ukraine which, despite the wave of Russophobia which engulfed the West, became barred from joining the EU, has apparently became a sort of deterrent for the Baltic States and other Eastern European states that exhibit revanchist attitudes.

    Nevertheless, the very fact that the annual Waffen SS veterans march takes place casts doubt on Latvia’s status as a part of civilized Europe, Eskin added.

    "The European anti-Nazi legislation swiftly outlaws any attempt to absolve, promote or lionize Nazism. And in that regard the monsters'' victorious march in Riga, sanctioned by the local authorities, becomes a challenge to the whole of civilized Europe. While banning such abominable events at home, Europe is willing to exercise leniency towards what’s going on in the Baltic States… It’s hard to shake the feeling that this double-standards policy is not just related to Russophobia, but also caused by the perception of the Baltic States’ citizens as second-class people," he wrote.

    All in all, Eskin surmised, nothing good will come out of the events like the Waffen SS march in Riga because as old proverb goes, "You can’t grow rye by sowing lie."

    "By portraying people who betrayed Latvia and fought for Hitler as heroes, these falsifiers of history risk casting doubt not just on their right to be a part of Europe that defeated Hitler, but on their very independence as well. Because we all know where the ideology of hatred towards people leads to," Eskin said.

    Related:

    Latvian Waffen SS March Slap in the Face to Jews, Slavs, Anti-Fascist Latvians
    Annual Nazi Veterans March Kicks Off in Riga (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    results, prospects, march, Nazi, Waffen SS, Avigdor Eskin, Latvia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      giorgoskaz11
      For EU the enemy is socialism not nazism
    • Reply
      John Twining
      It's perhaps a continuation of the old 'White Russia' determination to regard themselves as ethnically distinct from the Slav family, though genetic anthropology says Latvian and Lithuanian genes owe about 40% to probable origins in S Siberia some 8 or 9 thousand years ago. But like in the case of the Finns and Estonians, one can always ask "who are they, which of the broad human families are they most related to?" There are no easy answers to that. Finns are just Finns, it seems. Maybe it's the same for Latvians.

      Anyway, back in WW2 the Latvian leadership were faced with a extremely pressing decision on which side to choose. The German side was chosen, and orders were sent down to act accordingly and get into the fight. There was practically no choice in the matter for ordinary Latvians, it's said.
    • Reply
      avatar
      tom.hanko
      "You can’t grow rye by sowing lie."
      Whats this?
      He should know better.
      His mishpoke earned everything by sowing lies.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Aquatic Fairytale: A Moscow School Teaches Women How to Become Mermaids
    Aquatic Fairytale: A Moscow School Teaches Women How to Become Mermaids
    Secret Service Laptop Cartoon
    Secret Service, Public Property?
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok