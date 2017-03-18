No Plans to Hold Referendum on LPR Joining Russia in Near Future - Head

LUHANSK (Sputnik) — The leader of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Igor Plotnitsky, said that a referendum in LPR on joining Russia would not happen in the upcoming month.

"In fact, we will not hold a referendum in the next month. Everything should be done at the proper time, especially in politics," Plotnitsky said in a video statement provided by his press service.

Plotnitsky specified that reporters inaccurately interpreted his Friday statement about the possibility of holding a referendum in LPR.

"Actually, the question was whether we will hold a referendum if necessary. I said yes, when the question arises and the need for such a referendum will appear, we will of course hold it," he stressed.

Earlier this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there were no "written scenarios" in Russia regarding the possibility to make the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and LPR part of Russia.