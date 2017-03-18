Merkel Calls for Creating Single European Rules of Data Usage

BERLIN (Sputnik) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday called for creating single European rules for using data.

"This means that we should have similar legislation in all European states to whatever extent is possible," Merkel said in her video blog.

The issue is under discussion so far, she noted.

Merkel added that, for example, it was important to make it clear, who should have rights on information data in car industry – car manufacturers or software developers.

On Sunday, the German chancellor will take part in the opening ceremony of the CeBit computer expo in Germany's Hanover.