Paris' Orly Airport Evacuated Over Shooting, Police Launch Security Operation

The man tried to grab a soldier's weapon. The military opened fire and eliminated the individual.

Some 3,000 people have been evacuated from the airport's western terminal.

According to France's ministry of internal affairs, no one was wounded.

A special task force unit arrived at the scene to check whether the man had any accomplices. Combat engineers are looking for possible explosives as the perpetrator could have had a suicide belt.

Earlier in the day, another man shot at police in the La Courneuve town near Paris, wounding one of officers, and fled. His car was found in vicinity of Orly. Links between the incidents have been established.

France has been on alert following several terror attacks including the deadly truck ramming in Nice in July and Paris attacks in November, 2015.