The man tried to grab a soldier's weapon. The military opened fire and eliminated the individual.
Paris' Orly airport has been evacuated after a man was shot dead after he allegedly tried to grab a soldier's firearm. pic.twitter.com/4HUAcB77aO— Brendan Grainger (@S118869) 18 марта 2017 г.
Some 3,000 people have been evacuated from the airport's western terminal.
#orly évacuation d'urgence. pic.twitter.com/DN6ISxF0qG— prestiget75 (@prestiget75) 18 марта 2017 г.
According to France's ministry of internal affairs, no one was wounded.
🔴 Alerte #Orly Sud🇫🇷— Français du Jura (@fr_souche_jura) 18 марта 2017 г.
Une fusillade, un individu abattu il essayé de s'emparer de l'arme d'un militaire
Orly Sud c'est ça,mes photos: pic.twitter.com/0E10jDkkfa
Earlier in the day, another man shot at police in the La Courneuve town near Paris, wounding one of officers, and fled. His car was found in vicinity of Orly. Links between the incidents have been established.
France has been on alert following several terror attacks including the deadly truck ramming in Nice in July and Paris attacks in November, 2015.
HJollande, Merkel, and Obama have done great harm to the world. They are accountable for that harm.
