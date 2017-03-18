Czech ANO 2011 Party Leads in Polls Ahead of October Parliamentary Election

PRAGUE (Sputnik) — According to the survey carried out by STEM foundation, the social democrats would come second with 15.5 percent and the communists third with 13.9 percent.

The conservative Civic Democratic Party would also overcome the 5-percent threshold needed for parliamentary representation and would get 8.5 percent of the vote if the elections were held in February.

© AP Photo/ Kin Cheung Enough is Enough: European Governments Move Against Soros NGOs

The TOP 09 conservative party, as well as the conservative Civic Democratic Party and the Christian and Democratic Union (KDU-CSL) would get 7 percent each.

The ANO party was founded in 2011 and is led by current Finance Minister Andrej Babis, who is one of the country's wealthiest people. The entrepreneur has previously stated his desire to become the next Czech prime minister. ANO rose to prominence using anti-corruption rhetoric and came second in the 2013 election. In 2014, the party joined the Czech Social Democratic Party and KDU-CSL to form a ruling coalition.

The next Czech legislative election is due to take place in October.