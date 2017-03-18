Register
02:04 GMT +318 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Angela Merkel

    Achtung! Turkish Newspaper Depicts Merkel As ‘Frau Hitler’

    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Cassandra Fairbanks
    0 15222

    A Turkish newspaper is making headlines for depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a Nazi uniform on their front page and referring to her as “Frau Hitler.”

    In the image, Merkel sports a Hitler-style moustache while holding a gun. To make sure no one misses the point, she’s shown standing in front of a Nazi flag.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens as President Donald Trump speaks during their joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 17, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    ‘We Have Something in Common’: Trump Jokes With Merkel About Obama Wiretapping (VIDEO)
    The newspaper, The Daily Gunes, also referred to the chancellor as an “ugly aunt,” and accused her of attempting to become the “leader of fascists.”

    Turkey has been battling with Germany and the Netherlands since Dutch leaders prevented Turkish ministers from holding rallies within their borders to promote support for a referendum in Turkey that would vastly expand the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. There are currently 1.5 million eligible voters from Turkey living in Germany.

    Erdogan has accused Germany of using “Nazi practices” by not allowing him or his proxies to campaign in the nation, and claimed that the chancellor is “supporting terrorists.” Merkel and French President Francois Hollande have both called Erdogan’s comments “unacceptable.” Merkel, in remarks to Parliament, also stated that his “sad and incredibly stupid” statements trivialize the suffering caused by the Nazis.

    “Germany, which has open arms for terrorist organizations … is trying to instigate the whole of Europe against Turkey,” the Daily Gunes article stated.

    Merkel has explained that Germany is not trying to distance itself from Turkey, but to fight for fundamental principles such as freedom of speech, press, and assembly – which would be endangered by the referendum.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel watch as reporters enter the room before their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 17, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    No Love Lost?! Trump Refuses Merkel Handshake in Oval Office Meeting (VIDEO)

    “We want to do everything in order to prevent conflicts emanating from the domestic situation in Turkey from being carried into our coexistence here,” Merkel said in her remarks to Parliament. “Let us continue, wherever possible, to promote and further improve our way of living together. This is a matter close to our hearts.”

    The president of the German Parliament, Norbert Lammert, has stated that the referendum could lead to “an increasingly autocratic state that is growing more removed from European values and standards.”

    When asked for comment on the newspaper’s image, German deputy government spokesman Georg Streiter told the Daily Mail that Germany is “not taking part in a game of provocation.”

    Related:

    US President Trump Holds Joint Presser With German Chancellor Merkel (VIDEO)
    Merkel and Trump Meet Amid Trade, European Union, NATO, Brexit Divisions
    Hollande, Merkel Condemn Erdogan's 'Unacceptable' Nazism Jibes
    Merkel's Visits to Russia Should Never Be Ruled Out - Berlin
    German Chancellor Merkel to Meet Trump in Washington on Friday
    Tags:
    Nazi, Angela Merkel, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Germany, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Hatin’ It
    Hatin' It
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok