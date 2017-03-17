Poll: Le Pen, Macron in Tight Race for Victory in First Round of French Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The gap between Le Pen and Macron in the first round has narrowed to only 0.5 percent, a recent Ifop poll showed on Friday.

According to the survey, the voting intention figures for Macron increased by 0.5 percent, reaching 26 percent, while the far-right candidate is projected to receive 26.5 percent of votes.

However, Macron is expected to defeat Le Pen in the second round of the election 61 percent to 39 percent, another Ifop poll showed.

In case Le Pen faces The Republicans' candidate Francois Fillon in the run-off, she is projected to lose with 44 percent of votes against his 56 percent.

The level of support of The Republicans' presidential nominee Francois Fillon remains unchanged since Thursday, amounting to 18 percent.

According to the survey, the voting intention figures both for Macron and Fillon against Le Pen remained unchanged since Thursday.

The first round of the French presidential elections is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is expected to take place on May 7.