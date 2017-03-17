Register
23:02 GMT +317 March 2017
    Sorry! White House Reportedly Apologizes to UK Over Claims GCHQ Bugged Trump

    Cassandra Fairbanks
    The White House has reportedly issued a formal apology to the UK after accusations were made that the British Intelligence Spying Agency worked with former President Barack Obama to wiretap Trump Tower.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens as President Donald Trump speaks during their joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 17, 2017
    The claim of collusion between the former administration and the UK's Government Communications Headquarters was originally made by Judge Andrew Napolitano on Fox News.

    “Three intelligence sources have informed Fox News that President Obama went outside the chain of command. He didn't use the NSA, he didn't use the CIA, he didn't use the FBI and he didn't use the Department of Justice,” the judge said. “He used GCHQ. What is that? It's the initials for the British intelligence-finding agency. So, simply by having two people saying to them the president needs transcripts of conversations involving candidate Trump's conversations, involving president-elect Trump, he's able to get it and there's no American fingerprints on this. Putting the published accounts and common sense together, this leads to a lot.”

    The claim was subsequently repeated during Thursday’s briefing by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

    "Three intelligence sources have informed Fox News that President Obama went outside the chain of command – he didn't use the NSA, he didn't use the CIA, he didn't use the FBI and he didn't use the Department of Justice – he used GCHQ,” Spicer told reporters.

    US President Donald Trump
    Almost immediately following the briefing, GCHQ issued a rare public statement, saying, "recent allegations made by media commentator Judge Andrew Napolitano about GCHQ being asked to conduct 'wiretapping' against the then president-elect are nonsense. They are utterly ridiculous and should be ignored."

    The Telegraph reported on Friday that both Spicer and General H.R. McMaster, the US National Security Adviser, have now directly apologized over the claims.

    “General McMaster contacted Sir Mark Lyall Grant, the prime minister's National Security adviser, to apologise for the comments. Mr Spicer conveyed his apology through Sir Kim Darroch, Britain's US ambassador,” the Telegraph reports.

    Under UK law, GCHQ may only gather intelligence for national security purposes. A British official told Reuters that a US election “clearly doesn’t meet that criteria.”

    The apology has come into question however, as Julie Davis, a reporter from the New York Times covering the White House, tweeted, “there was no apology to Brits,” and that the press secretary and McMaster “fielded complaints and defended Spicer's mention of wiretapping story.”

    The Senate Intelligence Committee issued a statement just before Thursday’s briefing declaring that there was no evidence to support Trump’s claim of Obama ordering Trump Tower to be wiretapped.

    Tags:
    Wiretapping, Surveillance, White House, GCHQ, General H.R. McMaster, Barack Obama, Sean Spicer, Donald Trump, United Kingdom
      John Twining
      The US-UK arrangement for exchanging intel material in order to get around the laws of both countries, as described by Snowden, is no doubt way too deep and dark and useful for UK or US to admit. We'll probably never know if GCHQ were involved or not.

      Napolitano's story was intriguing but ultimately irresponsible - he and Fox are the ones who should be apologising for not backing up the story. It's been just another red herring, and now the US Dem press are gloating and whooping and concluding that the whole of Trump's "wiretapping" issue has now been shown to be hooey all along. Their logic is wrong, but they don't care about that.
