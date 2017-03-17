Register
21:31 GMT +3
17 March 2017
    Head of the regional Basque government Inigo Urkullu Basque speaks during a press conference in Donostia (San Sebastian) on March 17, 2017 held to inform that Basque separatist group ETA plans to fully lay down its weapons by April 8 by providing the location of its arms stockpiles

    Head of Government of Spain's Basque Autonomy Trusts ETA's Plans to Disarm

    © AFP 2017/ Gari Garaialde
    The Basque Government provides credibility to the reported plans of the Basque terrorist group ETA to disarm, according to Inigo Urkullu, the head of the Basque government.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The government of Spain's Basque Autonomous Community believes in the reported plans of the Basque terrorist group ETA to disarm, Inigo Urkullu, the head of the Basque government, said Friday.

    A municipal worker paints over graffiti reading ETA, The People Are With You in the Basque town of Guernica, Spain (File)
    © REUTERS/ Vincent West/File Photo
    Guns Falling Silent: Basque Terrorist Group ETA to Announce Final Disarmament
    Earlier in the day, Spanish media reported that the group would announce a plan of final disarmament soon.

    "The Basque Government provides credibility to this possibility of final disarmament… I ask all the concerned institutions, especially the governments of Spain and France for broadmindedness and direct communication channels, oriented at achieving the historic objective," Urkullu said, as quoted by the Cadena SER broadcaster, speaking about the ETA's announcement.

    ETA, or Euzkadi Ta Askatasuna (Basque Country and Freedom) is an armed group founded on July 31, 1959. Since then the activities of the group have claimed lives of 860 people. In 2011 ETA announced a "definitive cessation of its armed activity."

    Spanish authorities have already responded to the group's plans to disarm, for example Education Minister Inigo Mendez de Vigo said that Madrid would consider the situation concerning the disarmament plans with care.

    Related:

    Guns Falling Silent: Basque Terrorist Group ETA to Announce Final Disarmament
    ETA Terrorists’ Stash With Explosives Found in Spain’s Basque Country
    Weapons Seized, Arrests Made During Anti-ETA Operation in France
    One of ETA Basque Separatist Group Leaders Arrested in France – Ministry
    Tags:
    ETA, Inigo Urkullu, Basque Country, Spain
