Italian Government Cancels Temporary Work Vouchers to Avoid Referendum

"We canceled those norms, because we understand that Italy does not need the election campaign on that issue in the upcoming months," Gentiloni said at a press conference.
According to the prime minister, the government will use this time to work out regulations for temporary work and solutions for related problems that were not solved through the vouchers.
The vouchers were introduced in 2008 as a way to combat shadow economy schemes. The system has been criticized by Italian trade unions and labor law experts for infringing upon the rights of workers and promoting underground economy.
The referendum on the vouchers was slated for May 28, a day after a G7 summit in the Italian city of Taormina.
