Kiev Silent as US Activists Call for Tackling Repression in Odessa - Campaigner

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Ukraine’s officials remain silent regarding calls by US activist groups to address political repression in Odessa, Odessa Solidarity Campaign Coordinator Phil Wilayto told Sputnik on Friday.

"The Odessa Solidarity Campaign released our statement on the political repression in Odessa, Ukraine, on March 6. A few days earlier, I had written directory to Valeriy Chaly, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, raising the same concerns in my capacity as a newspaper reporter," Wilayto said. "We have not heard back from the ambassador or any other Ukrainian official."

In their latest statement, the US activists urged the Ukrainian government to immediately release Alexander Kushnarev, father of a victim of the Odessa massacre, as well as to stop harassing members and supporters of the Council of Mothers of May 2.