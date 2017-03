MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Two people were killed on Friday as a result of an avalanche in the western Austrian town of St. Paul am Arlberg, local media reported.

The incident occurred at about 11:30 GMT with the search and rescue operation still going on, the Kurier newspaper reported. Both victims were reportedly winter athletes.

On Wednesday, another powerful avalanche left four Swiss skiers dead in the Austrian Alps.

One of the deadliest avalanches hit the Austrian resort town of Galtur on February 23, 1999, killing 31 people.