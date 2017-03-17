NATO Ships Arrive in Ukrainian Port of Odesa With Official Visit - Navy

–

KIEV (Sputnik)Standing NATO Mine Counter Measures Group Two (SNMCMG2) ships arrived with an official visit to the Ukrainian port city of Odesa on Friday to conduct joint events with the Ukrainian navy until April 20, the navy’s press service said.

"The ships of NATO Standing Mine Countermeasures Group 2 (SNMCMG2) arrived in the port of Odessa to pay a visit to Ukraine," the Ukrainian navy said o Facebook.

The Polish Navy’s command ship ORP Kontradmiral Xawery Czernicki, the Spanish Navy’s minehunter ESPS DUERO, the German Navy’s minesweeper FGS ROTTWEIL and the Turkish’s Navy minehunter TCG ALANYA arrived in the Ukrainian port on Friday.

Several meetings between the SNMCMG2 command and the Ukrainian officials are scheduled.

Ukrainian Navy service members are set to visit the NATO ships, which will open to the public later on.

In December 2014, Ukraine cancelled its non-aligned status, confirming its intention to join NATO. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said a referendum on NATO membership would be held by 2020, after all NATO requirements are met.

