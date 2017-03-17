Guns Falling Silent: Basque Terrorist Group ETA to Announce Final Disarmament

MADRID (Sputnik) — The disarmament of ETA will be final and unconditional and will end on April 8.

ETA, which is abbreviation of Euskadi Ta Askatasuna in Basque, meaning Basque Homeland and Liberty, is a separatist organization that used terrorism as a way to fight for the Basque independence from Spain. Before the group announced a cessation of its armed activities in 2011, it killed over 800 people since its creation in 1959.

In 2015, Spanish Interior Minister Jorge Fernandez Diaz said that the group had been de-facto destroyed after its high-ranking leaders, David Pla and Iratxe Sorzabal, had been arrested in France.