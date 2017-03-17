Air France Warns Passengers of Crew's 3-Day Strike Action on March 18-20

© AFP 2017/ STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN Air France Union Urges Employees to Boycott US Flights After Trump Order

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Air France employees are to hold a three-day strike over the weekend, which may lead to some flight cancellations, the airline announced on Friday.

"A call for strike action has been issued by several Air France cabin crew unions, for the period from March 18 to 20, 2017," the airline announced in a statement.

According to the airline, 98 percent of Saturday's flights are expected to go ahead, although some will be operated with a smaller number of crew on board, and will thus carry fewer passengers.

Flights sold by Air France but operated by a different airline will not be affected.

The strike is organized by the SNPNC and Unsa-PNC unions, representing some 45 percent of Air France's crew.

Earlier this month, the four-day industrial action of French air traffic controllers resulted in the cancellation of 550 domestic and international flights. The industrial action was reportedly called by the UNSA amid the dispute of the air traffic controllers at Brest, Bordeaux and Aix-en-Provence airports over the issue of working hours and conditions.

