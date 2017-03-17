Register
16:58 GMT +317 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Air France planes are parked on the tarmac of Charles de Gaulle airport on September 24, 2014 in Roissy during an Air France pilots strike

    Air France Warns Passengers of Crew's 3-Day Strike Action on March 18-20

    © AFP 2017/ STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10202

    According to reports, Air France employees are to hold a three-day strike over the weekend, which may lead to some flight cancellations.

    Air France planes are parked on the tarmac of Charles de Gaulle airport on September 24, 2014 in Roissy during an Air France pilots strike
    © AFP 2017/ STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN
    Air France Union Urges Employees to Boycott US Flights After Trump Order
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Air France employees are to hold a three-day strike over the weekend, which may lead to some flight cancellations, the airline announced on Friday.

    "A call for strike action has been issued by several Air France cabin crew unions, for the period from March 18 to 20, 2017," the airline announced in a statement.

    According to the airline, 98 percent of Saturday's flights are expected to go ahead, although some will be operated with a smaller number of crew on board, and will thus carry fewer passengers.

    Flights sold by Air France but operated by a different airline will not be affected.

    The strike is organized by the SNPNC and Unsa-PNC unions, representing some 45 percent of Air France's crew.

    Earlier this month, the four-day industrial action of French air traffic controllers resulted in the cancellation of 550 domestic and international flights. The industrial action was reportedly called by the UNSA amid the dispute of the air traffic controllers at Brest, Bordeaux and Aix-en-Provence airports over the issue of working hours and conditions.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Air France Union Urges Employees to Boycott US Flights After Trump Order
    EU Issues Final Warning to Germany, France, UK Over Air Pollution Breaches
    UK, US Intel Services Spied on Cellular Activity Onboard Air France Planes
    Tags:
    strike, Air France, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Hatin’ It
    Hatin' It
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok