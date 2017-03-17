UK Government to Grill Google Over Funding Extremists With Taxpayers' Money

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Guardian newspaper said Friday it was joined by the UK Cabinet Office in scrapping millions of pounds in YouTube and Google marketing after an inquiry showed banned hate preachers receiving payouts for featuring public-funded ads.

"Google is responsible for ensuring the high standards applied to government advertising are adhered to and that adverts do not appear alongside inappropriate content," a government spokesperson said, as quoted by The Guardian.

Ads by the Home Office, the Royal Navy and national news outlets, such the Guardian and BBC, appeared on Google’s video hosting service YouTube on videos of US white nationalist David Duke and homophobic pastor Steven Anderson, among others.

Google, a US internet search giant, admitted it did not always manage to protect users and advertisers from inappropriate content, as cited by The Guardian, but vowed to do better by improving brand controls.