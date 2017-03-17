Register
13:56 GMT +317 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Supermarket cart

    Multinationals Slammed for Feeding 'Poison' to 'Second Class' Eastern Europe

    © Photo: pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    128322

    The EU has ignored the appeal of the Visegrad Group (Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary) to regulate double standards in food trade between the EU and Central and Eastern Europe. Czech politician Miroslav Sládek commented to Sputnik Czech on the issue.

    Map of Europe
    © Photo: Pixabay
    'Two-Speed Europe': The End of the European Dream?
    Earlier in March, the countries of the Visegrad Group (also known as the "Visegrad Four" or simply "V4"), Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary appealed to the European Union to tackle double standards in food trade within the EU.

    The officials of the four countries urged the EU leadership to draft rules ensuring that food standards are uniform across the bloc. International food companies, they said, are supplying products of lower quality to central and eastern European countries than they deliver to western Europe.

    Lab tests showed that some multinational brands use different, often cheaper ingredients in food items sold to Eastern Europe than in products sold in the adjacent Austria and Germany.

    The V4 called on the European Commission to draft rules sanctioning companies for quality deficiencies. The call has been apparently ignored by the bloc.

    Czech political analyst, right-wing politician and chairman of the country's Republican Party Miroslav Sládek spoke to Sputnik Czech on the issue.

    The multinational companies, he said, supply the same brands to Eastern and Central Europe but with different ingredients than to Western Europe.

    "They have the same name, same packing and wrapping but completely different ingredients. For example, meat or cacao beans have a lot more malign agents than those supplied to neighboring Austria and Germany. We are 'second-class' EU residents for them, and sold not food but food industry rubbish," he told Sputnik.

    Visitors walk under flags of European Union and China in front of The Tiananmen Gate in Beijing (File)
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    'It's Up to Them': Amid 'Two-Speed Europe' Talk, China Pledges Support for EU
    "We have to tackle the problem with double standards in the food trade by boycotting deliveries, for example," he said.

    It also means the resignation of Andrej Babiš, Deputy Prime Minister responsible for the economy of the Czech Republic. Sládek called him "one of those saboteurs" who deliberately buy food waste in the West, bring it to Eastern and Central Europe, re-process it, pack and feed the residents of the Czech Republic, among others, by passing it off as exclusive ham, for example.

    Both the country's government and the parliament are under control of Babiš, he said. He also owns the major part of the country's food industry. His Prague-based Agrofert conglomerate holding company holds the monopoly for the food supplies into the country.

    Babiš also owns the major part of the food market, the politician said. But supplies not food but "poison." Neither the government nor the parliament interferes into his business. Babiš simply bribes them to stay silent, he said.

    The parliamentary elections could be the only way out, Sládek said, adding that his party knows everything about what is going on in the government and in the parliament.

    Turkish Former Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
    © AFP 2017/ ADEM ALTAN
    Turkish FM Cavusoglu: EU Falling Apart, Future of Europe Not Pleasant at All
    The Visegrad Group, he said, could unite, put a tax on all food imports and introduce strict quality control on these products. Products which do not meet the requirements will simply be blocked from entering the country.

    However there needs to be more courageous people at the head of the Visegrad Group than currently in place. The governments of the Group's member states should behave as the government of sovereign states and not as "Brussels' servants."

    This perfectly illustrates that there are "Group A" countries such as Germany, and "Group B" countries which have no voice in the EU.

    "I don't think that it is a "two-speed Europe" but rather a "decaying Europe". If we want to secure our future and don't want to have only unhealthy people, we should dissolve the European Union. If it does not work, it should be disbanded," he finally stated.

    Tags:
    quality, food, European Union, Miroslav Sládek, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Central Europe, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Safe Harbor
    Crimea's Safe Harbor
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok