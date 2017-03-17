Explosion Hits Business Center on Cyprus (PHOTOS)

According to the police, traffic in the area has been suspended while firefighters attempt to put out the blaze.
A strong explosion reportedly occurred in the six-storey modern business center, made of glass and concrete, in which offices and shops are located.
The business centre in the heart of Limassol which has sustained damages following a fire this morning pic.twitter.com/TMBgIn1bUI— Panayiotis Pachomiou (@Pachomiou) 17 марта 2017 г.
The cause of the incident is not yet known.
