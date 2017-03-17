Explosion Hits Business Center on Cyprus (PHOTOS)

ATHENS (Sputnik) — The explosion took place at 7:45 a.m. (05:45 GMT) in the building located on Makarios Third Avenue in Limassol, fire brigades and police arrived at the scene, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

According to the police, traffic in the area has been suspended while firefighters attempt to put out the blaze.

A strong explosion reportedly occurred in the six-storey modern business center, made of glass and concrete, in which offices and shops are located.

The business centre in the heart of Limassol which has sustained damages following a fire this morning pic.twitter.com/TMBgIn1bUI — Panayiotis Pachomiou (@Pachomiou) 17 марта 2017 г.

The cause of the incident is not yet known.