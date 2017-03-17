Register
    Syrian refugees stand inside the Moria camp during the demostration against the deal between EU and Turkey, on March 24, 2016 in Lesbos.

    Ankara's Use of Refugees as Political Bargaining Tool Angers Turkish Opposition

    © AFP 2017/ Fabio Bucciarelli
    After Turkey's Minister of EU Affairs Omer Celik remarked that Ankara might reassess its migration agreement with the EU, Sputnik sat down with the representatives of Turkey's main opposition parties, who commented on the issue.

    A campaign banner for the upcoming referendum with the picture of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is seen on Taksim square in central Istanbul, Turkey March 15, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Murad Sezer
    Tensions Between EU, Turkey Chance for Ankara to 'Escape From EU Embrace'
    In an interview late on Tuesday, Omer Celik, Turkey's minister for EU affairs, said that he believed the time had come for Turkey to reassess its migration agreement with the European Union, since it has become clear the EU was not following through on its promise to grant Turks visa-free travel.

    Similar remarks have been voiced by the country's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu, who said in a televised interview late Wednesday that the Turkish government may cancel the refugee deal with the European Union.

    Sputnik Tukriye sat down with Ozkan Yalim, a lawmaker from the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and Filiz Kerestecioglu from the People's Democratic Party's (HDP), who said that the migration issue can't be used as political bargaining tool between states.

    Ozkan Yalim said that back in 2008, when Recep Tayyip Erdogan served as the country's Prime Minister, Turkey introduced a ban on election campaigning abroad. However, regardless the ban, the country's authorities keep campaigning in support of the upcoming referendum.

    "I think that the President, Prime Minister and members of the Cabinet should pursue a more reserved and friendly dialogue with the European countries rather than using an aggressive rhetoric and threatening them," Yalim told Sputnik.

    Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu (L) shakes hands with European Council President Donald Tusk after a news conference at the end of a EU-Turkey summit in Brussels March 8, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Yves Herman
    EU-Turkey Migrant Agreement: Bad Deal for Europeans, Bad Deal for the Turks
    He also said that Turkey's foreign policy should be more balanced and should be aimed at the development of the country's trade relations and soonest coping with the crisis in the economy.

    "We think that it is unacceptable to exercise political pressure using refugees as political tool as it contradicts the principles of morality and humanity," he said.

    However he further suggested that the remarks voiced by the country's officials will remain just words.

    "I am sure that it won't go beyond narrative. Ahead of the upcoming referendum, the country's authorities are trying to shape the public opinion. When several years ago Iraq banned the plane of Turkey's Minister of Energy from landing, there was no reaction of the Turkish authorities, however there was no constitutional referendum planned," he told Sputnik.

    The politician further noted that with one month before the referendum, the number of people who is set to vote against the constitutional amendments, remains quite high. Thus the authorities are making all the efforts to attract the voters. However, he reiterated, it is unacceptable from the moral point of view to manipulate the migration crisis for political purposes.

    EU and a Turkish flag. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici
    Both Turkey's Referendum on EU Accession Talks, Membership in Bloc Unlikely – Lawmaker
    Filiz Kerestecioglu from the People's Democratic Party's (HDP) told Sputnik that nobody is allowed to pursue political bargaining, using the lives of people who are forces to encounter in justice in their everyday life.  Refugees can't be used as bargaining chip. However it has already become a normal practice not only for Turkey but for the West as well.

    External forces have been drawn into the Syrian conflict which resulted in great troubles for the Syrian people, she said.  The people had to flee from war and bloodshed. And their troubles can't be used as a bargaining tool.  It contradicts the norms of the international law and human rights.

    However the politician suggested that the Turkish government will maintain tensions with the European countries until the very referendum and will use it to win the voices of nationalists. Otherwise the sides would have already made all the efforts to settle the conflict at the very start.

    "The position of our party is the following: nobody, under any circumstances, have the right to make a human life a speculative article," she concluded.

