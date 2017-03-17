Suspect in Grasse Shooting Appears to Be Columbine Massacre ‘Fan’

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The 17-year-old Tocqueville de Grasse lyceum student, who injured several people, including the head of the school on Thursday, had Columbine shooting surveillance camera images posted on his Facebook and YouTube pages, Le Monde said on Thursday.

The suspect, who was arrested on Thursday, also had a YouTube playlist with two movies about the Columbine shooting.

French media reported on Thursday citing regional authorities that the 17-year-old most likely suffers from psychological problems.

France's Grasse prosecutor confirmed on Thursday that the shooting was not a terrorist act.

The Columbine High School shooting occurred on April 20, 1999 when two of the school’s senior students killed 12 students and one teacher, injuring over 20 others. The attackers then committed suicide.