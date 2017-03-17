British Intelligence Denies Being Involved in Alleged Spying on Trump by Obama

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The news comes as a bipartisan coalition from the US Select Committee on Intelligence declared that they found no evidence in support of President Donald Trump's allegation that "bad (or sick)" former President Barack Obama spied on Trump Tower during the campaign.

"Recent allegations made by media commentator Judge Andrew Napolitano about GCHQ being asked to conduct ‘wire tapping’ against the then president-elect are nonsense," a GCHQ spokesman said as quoted by The Financial Times on Thursday, adding "They are utterly ridiculous and should be ignored."

On Thursday, Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer repeated the claims first made by Fox News analyst Andrew Napolitano that Obama had used GCHQ to conduct surveillance of Donald Trump during last year's presidential campaign.

On March 4, Trump took to Twitter to accuse Obama of having his Trump Tower headquarters' "wires tapped" prior to the 2016 presidential election, describing this as the former administration's "new low. The president went on to compare the alleged surveillance to McCarthyism and the Watergate scandal. The claims have been rejected by Obama's representative.