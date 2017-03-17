Register
03:19 GMT +317 March 2017
    Britain's Prince Harry attends a special ceremony with presentation of the British Certificates of Commendation to Estonian servicemen during NATO's Spring Storm exercise in Otepaa, Estonia, Saturday, May 17, 2014.

    NATO Troops to Arrive in Estonia on Friday

    © AP Photo/ Liis Treimann
    A North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) contingent consisting of 130 British servicemen will arrive in Estonia on Friday, the Estonian Defence Forces inform.

    Estonian army exercises. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Stepanov
    US Joins Estonia Forces for Live-Fire Anti-Tank Drill in NATO Buildup
    TALLINN (Sputnik) – NATO’s decision to deploy four multinational battalions to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland was announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after the July 2016 summit in Warsaw.

    There are already over 80 British servicemen in Estonia. On Friday evening, 130 UK soldiers are set to land at the Amari Air Base southwest of Tallinn, the main headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces said in a statement.

    More British troops, as well as servicemen from France and Denmark, will arrive in Estonia in the coming weeks, with the last troops of the NATO battalion to be stationed in Estonia set to arrive in the country in the first half of April.

    NATO troops at a range in Estonia participating in the Saber Strike-2016 exercises, June 2016.
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Stepanov
    Estonia to Make NATO Battalion 'Feel at Home' - Commander-in-Chief
    NATO has been boosting its military presence in Europe, particularly in Eastern European states, since the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis, citing Russia's alleged interference in the internal conflict as justification for the move.

    Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations that have not been supported by factual evidence, also warning that amassing troops and military equipment on its borders is provocative, violates past NATO pledges, and can lead to regional and global destabilization.

    Estonia Worried Sexy Russian Agents Could Provoke Bar Fights With NATO Troops
    Estonian Intelligence Accuses Russia of Waging Information War on EU, NATO
    Estonia Hopes US to Keep Troops in EU, Stick to NATO Commitments Under Trump
    Estonian Defense Forces, NATO, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

