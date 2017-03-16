ASLEF Union's London Night Tube Drivers to Strike Over Full-Time Job Access

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Members of the ASLEF trade union, working on the Underground's Night Tube service of the UK capital, would be on strike due to the dispute over access to full-time jobs, the ASLEF press service said Thursday in a statement.

"ASLEF drivers who work on London Underground's Night Tube service have voted unanimously to strike in a dispute over fair access to full-time jobs. The ballot, conducted by Electoral Reform Services, was 100% in favour of industrial action on a turnout of 75%," the statement said.

It was added in the statement that the strikes would take place on April 8 and 29.

Earlier in the week, the members of the RMT tube union voted to launch a strike against attempts of the Underground to prevent Night Tube train operators from moving into vacant full-time positions for at least 18 months.